Keep Makhanda safe!

A group of concerned citizens, officials and city leaders met recently at the Ethiopian Episcopal Church in Raglan Road to discuss how to ensure Makhanda stays safe in light of the recent violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The meeting of a range of Makhanda stakeholders was called out of concern about the violence and looting that tore apart areas of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng earlier this month. It was co-chaired by Archbishop Nkosinathi Ngesi of the Ethiopian Episcopal Church and non-racial sport activist Phumzile Adam. The group is expected to issue a statement soon.

Adam said, “Our aim is to help secure peace in Makhanda, and promote the strong message: ‘No to looting!’ We also want to find ways to strengthen non-racialism in our town.”

In this photo are (back from left) Reverend Thembani Mafani, Makana Mayor Mzukisi Mpahlwa, Ali Adam (EC Chairperson of the National Federated Chamber of Commerce), Archbishop Nkosinathi Ngesi, Phumzile Adam, Sipho ‘Sky’ Albany, Gigi Makana and (front from left) Officers Nigel Scheepers (Makana Fire) and Edward Sias (Makana Traffic) and SOuth African National CIvic Organisation Regional Convenor for Sarah Baartman. Xolani Simakuhle.