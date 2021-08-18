Experience Fringe Live in August

Although the official 2021 National Arts Festival has ended, you still have the rest of August to explore Fringe Live online fully.

Fringe Live is an independent platform where artists bring their self-funded works – and big dreams.

There are over 100 shows to watch across theatre, dance, music and more. Buying a ticket for a Fringe show also means you are supporting artists directly. 90% of the ticket revenue goes directly into their pockets.

The world’s network of Fringe Festivals includes Edinburgh Fringe, Brighton Fringe and Adelaide Fringe, and many of our own productions are seen by these Festivals and invited to participate abroad. So come and meet the artists and creators who are crafting the festivals of tomorrow.

https://nationalartsfestival.co.za/the-fringe/