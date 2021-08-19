Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
The cost of running Makhanda's new water tanker over the next five years will be covered by Coca Cola.

R2-million donation will keep water tanker running for 5 years

Emergency & Well-being, NEWS

Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) has committed R2-million towards the daily running costs of Makhanda’s new 34 500-litre water tanker over five years.

In July, the tanker was delivered to the city in partnership with Gift of the Givers, adding to Makana’s existing three-tanker fleet serving the communities of Fort Brown, Manley Flats, Salem, Alicedale and several other informal settlements.

CCBSA is in the process of acquiring a second water tanker. The frequent water cuts and pressure throttling do not only affect Makhanda but surrounding areas as well.

