Jacaranda Aces take the trophy

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

Jacaranda Aces were crowned local 2020/21 Premier League champions on Saturday.

Makana LFA, represented by Akhona Heshu and Afika Adam, handed over the trophy, medals and R3000 to excited Jacaranda players and officials on Saturday.

Aces were very consistent this season and played a very entertaining but disciplined brand of football.

Aces coach Asanda Koliti could not hide his excitement: “I am very happy with the way we have played this season. We made things easy from the beginning by collecting as many points as possible while scoring many goals in the process. In the last two games, my players suffered from fatigue and injuries but still managed to soldier on.

“We have already started planning for the SAB [regional]league, and we aim to finish in the top four – anything beyond that will be a bonus,” Koliti said.

Aces will have to hit the ground running. They do not have much time to ensure a competitive squad to compete in the SAB regional league.

Makhanda’s football lovers are fully behind Aces and will undoubtedly give them the support they deserve in their home games.