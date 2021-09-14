LETTER: An invitation to the Amazwi Heritage Carnival

Amazwi is holding its annual Heritage Carnival on 24 September.

Traders are invited to sell their wares. Things they need to know include:

* Set up from 8 am

* Trade from 9 am to 2 pm

* No fees

* Traders must sign up to trade by contacting info@amazwi.museum or 046 622 7042.

* If on Wednesday the 22nd the forecast is for rain on the 24th, then we will make a call as to whether to postpone and inform everyone on the 22nd.

Performers are also welcome to share their talents in Amazwi’s open-air amphitheatre.