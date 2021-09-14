LETTER: SPCA vehicle in need of rescue

From the SPCA

Sunday, 12 September, saw a rescue of another kind. This time, the SPCA bakkie had to be towed after breaking down in the township for the second time in two weeks!

With 250 000 km on the clock, the SPCA vehicle is taking enormous strain. Not only does our SPCA respond to calls in Makhanda/Grahamstown, but also Riebeek-East, Salem, Seven Fountains, Fort Brown, Alicedale, as well as cruelty investigations in Adelaide, Somerset-East, Bedford and on occasion, Hofmeyer, too!

We desperately need another reliable vehicle to enable our Society to respond to calls for assistance in the huge area our SPCA covers.

If you can assist in any way, please get in touch with Phillip McDougall at the SPCA at 046 622 3233 or admin@spcaght.co.za.