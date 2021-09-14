Three sole full guys

By LOYISO DYONGMAN

A contingent of former learners of the Carlisle Bridge Primary School visited the school over the weekend to hand over school shoes and other items.

Luyanda Matiwane has fond memories of his time at the school and felt it was time to “plough back”.

“It is important not to forget where we come from. We know not everyone can afford to buy uniforms and other school materials,” he said.

The Grade R-7 public primary school, located at the Carlisle Bridge Farm about 50 kilometres from Makhanda, caters to about 90 learners.

“Nkosana Ludinga, Melikhaya Kepe and myself all studied at this school. We have noticed that people always support communities in Makhanda – and we felt that we should do the same even here.” Other stakeholders supported the initiative and donated, too.

“All the learners benefited from the new school shoes and over 90 pencil cases from KFC. The Nedbank Athletic Club donated some items, and Mr Ludinga’s Sonqoba Company also chipped in. We invited parents to come and be part of the handover, and it was a great day with fun,” said Matiwane.

School principal Noxolo Silo commended the three former learners on their initiative: “We hope that they continue with their good hearts and not only end with us.”

A parent that chose not to be named said the generosity of the donors showed that they cared about the school “even though it is on a farm”.

“Schools in rural areas are sometimes forgotten even by those who studied there. My child also benefited, and I am happy as she will wear the shoes next year. I won’t be required to buy school shoes when I buy her uniform in December,” the parent said.