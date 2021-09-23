Grocott’s Education bulletin

Awarenet & Joza Youth Hub

In late August, Awarenet hosted a two-day robotics course at Joza Youth Hub. The purpose was to train community members to become robotics and coding trainers for local children. The course was a great success and received positive feedback. The participants will be ready to teach robotics by October.

Some pictures have also been posted on Joza Youth Hub's Facebook page:

The Lebone Centre has continued with its innovative programme of Book-Sharing and recently held workshops for Grade R learners and their parents at a few local primary schools.

The Lebone Centre has received many heartwarming stories from families involved in the programme.

The Centre for Social Development at Rhodes (CSD)

The CSD and Amazwi South African Museum of Literature organised the Makhanda Book Dash event to celebrate Amazwi’s 20th and CSD’s 40th anniversary.

A lovely article about the triumph of the event was written by Phetolo Phatsibi

Inkululeko

In 2020, Inkululeko developed and delivered a business skills course (“The Course”), funded by the DG Murray Trust (“DGMT”) and The Learning Trust (“TLT”), to 25 township based high school learners (aged 15 – 17) enrolled in its education programme in Makhanda.

Recently, Inkululeko received a grant from the US Consulate, Cape Town. With this, Inkululeko intends to refine and infuse it with green economy principles in collaboration with US and SA university partners and deliver the Course again in 2022 in partnership with Awarenet (a project of the Village Scribe Association).

The course will promote economic growth and youth employment, awareness of sustained US engagement in South Africa, and promote pluralism and social inclusion. One of its primary goals is to stimulate the learners’ interest in entrepreneurship and appreciation of environmentalism and the link between them.

Inkululeko intends to offer the Course yearly to its learners, with the upcoming project including 24-40 township leaders in Makhanda.